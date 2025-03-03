Fantasy Soccer
Gregor Kobel headshot

Gregor Kobel News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Kobel recorded one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against FC St. Pauli.

Kobel has been outstanding of late and has recorded four clean sheets over his last five outings across all competitions. The star goalkeeper will aim to keep playing at a high level in the two matches Dortmund have this week -- against Lille in the Champions League on Tuesday and against Augsburg on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
