Gregor Kobel headshot

Gregor Kobel News: Keeps clean sheet Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Kobel had one save and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Sporting CP.

Kobel kept his fourth clean sheet of the UCL campaign Wednesday, including his second in two matches versus Sporting. He only needed to make one save in the second leg, so massive credit goes to his defense. He will face either Aston Villa or Lille in the Round of 16, the first leg of which is in two weeks.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
