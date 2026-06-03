Gregor Kobel News: Switzerland No.1 goalkeeper

Kobel has been named in Switzerland's World Cup squad and is set to start in goal, arriving at the tournament off the back of one of the strongest seasons of his career with Borussia Dortmund.

Kobel posted 121 saves, 17 clean sheets and conceded 55 goals across 44 appearances in all competitions this season, underlining his consistency and reliability between the posts at the highest level. At 28, Kobel arrives in peak physical condition and with the confidence of a player who has cemented his status as one of the top goalkeepers in European football over the past several seasons. Kobel is the undisputed first choice for Switzerland and a key figure in the defensive structure manager Murat Yakin has built around him. His ability to distribute from the back fits perfectly into the Swiss style of play, and his presence gives the defenders in front of him the security and confidence to press aggressively without fear of being caught out. Switzerland will need Kobel at his best if they are to navigate a competitive group stage and push deep into the knockout rounds this summer.