Gregor Kobel News: Three saves in 2-0 win
Kobel recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Werder Bremen.
Kobel made three saves as he kept his 15th clean sheet of the season and his first in the last three games. He has also made two or more saves in each of this last 12 games, in which he has kept four clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gregor Kobel See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gregor Kobel See More