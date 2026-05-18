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Gregor Kobel News: Three saves in 2-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Kobel recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Werder Bremen.

Kobel made three saves as he kept his 15th clean sheet of the season and his first in the last three games. He has also made two or more saves in each of this last 12 games, in which he has kept four clean sheets.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
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