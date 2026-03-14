Gregor Kobel News: Three saves in clean sheet
Kobel kept a clean sheet while making three saves during Saturday's 2-0 win over Augsburg.
Kobel helped Dortmund to all three points by blanking Augsburg on Saturday. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for 10 saves over his last three starts with the clean sheet being his first in the Bundesliga since February 13th. Dortmund take on Hamburg at home next weekend.
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