Gregor Kobel News: Three saves in win
Kobel made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Tuesday's 2-0 victory versus Atalanta.
Kobel turned aside each of the three Atalanta shots on goal Tuesday and made two clearances to record his second clean sheet of the Champions League campaign in a 2-0 home victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has produced 13 saves and four clearances while conceding five goals and recording two clean sheets. Kobel's next challenge is likely to come Saturday as Borussia Dortmund travel to tussle with RB Leipzig.
