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Gregor Kobel News: Two saves for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Kobel made two saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Kobel stopped only two of the four shots he faced during Friday's win, but that was enough for a big three points. The goalkeeper would have liked to have at least one of the goals back, but the team in front of him offered enough support to get him the win either way. Kobel has been one of the best in the Bundesliga this season, and is still improving.

Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
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