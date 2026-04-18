Gregor Kobel News: Two saves in 2-1 defeat

Kobel recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Hoffenheim.

Kobel made two saves as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Hoffenheim. In 30 games this season in the Bundesliga, he has kept 13 clean sheets this season. He had kept a clean sheet in his last away match before this. He has made at least two saves in each of the last eight games, conceding two or more in four of those matches.