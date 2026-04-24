Griffin Dorsey Injury: Appears fit for return

Dorsey (thigh) appears to be fit for Saturday's match against D.C. United, according to Alonso El Inca of Area Sports Net.

Dorsey was training on the side earlier this week but appears to be back at full fitness, with the defender joining his team for team training. After two games out, this is huge for the club, getting back their starter on the right flank of the defense. In his six appearances this season, he has earned one assist but has yet to earn a clean sheet.