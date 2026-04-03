Griffin Dorsey Injury: Picks up back injury

Dorsey is questionable for Saturday's match against LAFC due to a lower-back injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Dorsey is set to face some testing Saturday as he attempts to face LAFC, as the defender has been dealing with a back injury. This will be something to watch on the right side of the defense, as he is a normal starter. If he were to miss out, Zakaria Taifi could be a potential replacement.