Griffin Dorsey Injury: Picks up back injury
Dorsey is questionable for Saturday's match against LAFC due to a lower-back injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Dorsey is set to face some testing Saturday as he attempts to face LAFC, as the defender has been dealing with a back injury. This will be something to watch on the right side of the defense, as he is a normal starter. If he were to miss out, Zakaria Taifi could be a potential replacement.
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