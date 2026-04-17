Griffin Dorsey Injury: Status uncertain
Dorsey is questionable prior to Saturday's clash with Houston Dynamo due to a thigh injury, according to the league.
Dorsey's injury is a major concern for the squad, but the severity of his issue remains to be determined. Zakaria Taifi, who featured on the right flank in a midweek cup game, could earn an increased role if the usual starter is ruled out. Dorsey has been a regular contributor to the team this season, assisting once over six appearances and making multiple tackles in three of those contests.
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