Griffin Dorsey Injury: Training fully
Dorsey (back) has trained fully and is trending towards being an option against Columbus on Sunday, according to Alonso El Inca of Area Sports.
Dorsey was dealing with a back injury, but appears to have shaken off the injury already, with the defender training in full. This should limit his absence to only one game, solid news for the club. That said, he is likely to assume back his role at right-back Sunday if fully fit.
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