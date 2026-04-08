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Griffin Dorsey Injury: Training fully

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Dorsey (back) has trained fully and is trending towards being an option against Columbus on Sunday, according to Alonso El Inca of Area Sports.

Dorsey was dealing with a back injury, but appears to have shaken off the injury already, with the defender training in full. This should limit his absence to only one game, solid news for the club. That said, he is likely to assume back his role at right-back Sunday if fully fit.

Griffin Dorsey
Orlando City SC
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