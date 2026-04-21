Griffin Dorsey Injury: Training on side

Dorsey (thigh) has been involved in limited training drills apart from the rest of the squad while he continues to work on his recovery from injury.

Dorsey may have a slight chance to return in upcoming fixtures after missing the previous clash with Houston due to a muscle issue. The defender will be expected to start at right-back whenever he's ready for action, but it remains to be seen if it will take him a few more days to resume full training. Zakaria Taifi will look to remain the main beneficiary of any playing time Dorsey is forced to miss.