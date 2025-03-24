Griffin Dorsey News: Attempts seven crosses

Dorsey recorded one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Dorsey led the Houston attack Saturday with seven crosses (three accurate) as they played to a 0-0 stalemate versus Seattle. The defender also contributed three tackles (two won), one interception and three clearances to the team's clean sheet effort. Dorsey has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Houston's first five MLS fixtures of 2025.