Griffin Dorsey News: Ineffective in service

Dorsey recorded one shot (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against New York Red Bulls.

The defender struggled to get involved offensively, with none of his five crosses being considered accurate. He'll have his hands full defensively against Inter Miami, which netted 81 goals a year ago. However, he could find space on counterattacks against a team which did concede 55 goals a year ago.