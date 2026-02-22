Griffin Dorsey headshot

Griffin Dorsey News: Ineffective in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Dorsey recorded one shot (one on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against New York Red Bulls.

The defender struggled to get involved offensively, with none of his five crosses being considered accurate. He'll have his hands full defensively against Inter Miami, which netted 81 goals a year ago. However, he could find space on counterattacks against a team which did concede 55 goals a year ago.

Griffin Dorsey
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Dorsey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Griffin Dorsey See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3
Author Image
Deke Mathews
August 22, 2024