Griffin Dorsey News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Dorsey registered one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Dorsey helped his side keep a clean sheet Saturday, his first of the season. He made four clearances, won three duels, intercepted two passes and made one tackle on the defensive end. He added three crosses and one shot on the attack. He played the full 90 minutes for the third straight match.