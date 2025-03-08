Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Griffin Dorsey headshot

Griffin Dorsey News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Dorsey registered one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Dorsey helped his side keep a clean sheet Saturday, his first of the season. He made four clearances, won three duels, intercepted two passes and made one tackle on the defensive end. He added three crosses and one shot on the attack. He played the full 90 minutes for the third straight match.

Griffin Dorsey
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now