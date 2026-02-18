Griffin Dorsey News: Officially moving to Orlando

Dorsey will join Orlando City for the 2026 season after leaving Houston Dynamo, the club announced Wednesday.

Dorsey adds a strong right-back option to his new squad after making 33 MLS appearances (29 starts) for the Dynamo in 2025. During that period, he tallied two goals and four assists along with 122 crosses, 33 chances created, 71 clearances and 39 tackles. He'll be likely to get immediate starts for a side that lacks nominal options in his position.