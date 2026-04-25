Griffin Dorsey News: On bench against D.C. United

Dorsey (thigh) is among the substitutes for Saturday's match against D.C. United.

Dorsey has regained full health as expected and should see limited playing time before bouncing back to a starting spot. The versatile man contributed one assist over his previous six MLS games played. Additionally, he has served as a source of tackles and clearances when deployed in a defensive role. Both Zakaria Taifi and Ivan Angulo could see their involvement reduced when Dorsey returns to the field.