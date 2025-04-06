Griffin Dorsey News: Provides assist in win

Dorsey assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Dorsey contributed a bit in both attack and defense, and he was instrumental in the lone goal by delivering a brilliant back-heel pass to Jack McGlynn in the 57th minute against LAFC. The defender was directly involved in the score sheet for the first time in seven games this season. He has served as a right-back in every match, averaging 4.3 crosses (0.9 accurate), 1.9 clearances and 1.6 tackles per contest.