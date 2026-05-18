Griffin Dorsey News: Scores again
Dorsey scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Atlanta United.
Dorsey would earn a goal early for Orlando on Saturday, finding the back of the net in only the 18th minute. This comes as his second straight match with a goal, scoring against Philadelphia last time out as well. He is now up to two goals and one assist in 11 appearances (10 starts) this season.
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