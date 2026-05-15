Griffin Dorsey News: Scores in 4-3 win

Dorsey scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-3 victory against Philadelphia Union.

Dorsey scored his first goal of the season as he helped Orlando to a 4-3 win. The wing-back took two shots for the first time this season, getting a shot on target for the third game in the last four. He has also created a chance in seven of his 10 games this season.