Griffin Dorsey News: Starts versus Columbus

Dorsey (back) is in the starting XI for Sunday's visit to Columbus Crew.

Dorsey returned to full training early in the week after missing the previous clash with LAFC due to his back issue, and he regained a starting spot to face the Crew. The wide player has been active on both ends of the field this season, delivering one assist over five matches while averaging 2.0 tackles and 1.6 clearances per game. Braian Ojeda will move to central midfield, with Colin Guske relegated to a bench role now that Dorsey is back.