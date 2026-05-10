Griffin Dorsey News: Unimpressive performance in loss

Dorsey generated one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Montreal.

Dorsey lacked accuracy in his deliveries from the right flank while adding just a few defensive stats versus Montreal. He has now made three successive starts between league and cup activity, scoring one goal in that period. Although he's occasionally able to push forward, his value comes more often from clearances and tackles as he tries to help a vulnerable back line.