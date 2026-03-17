Griffin Yow News: Clinical finish in win

Yow scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 6-1 victory against FC Cincinnati.

Yow netted New England's fifth goal Sunday deep into the second half as they thwarted Cincinnati in a 6-1 victory. Over his abbreviated 17-minute shift, the forward attempted two shots and contributed one tackle (one won) and one interception to the defensive effort. Sunday marked the first occasion in which Yow had entered the match as a substitute after being named to the starting XI in each of New England's first two fixtures.