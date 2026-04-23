Griffin Yow News: Starts Wednesday
Yow registered one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Atlanta United.
Yow was back in the starting XI after going unused in the club's last match, with the forward playing 60 minutes from the left flank. This continues a trend for the forward, only starting in four of his seven appearances this campaign. He still has one goal on the season, recording six shots and four chances created.
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