Grigoris Kastanos headshot

Grigoris Kastanos News: Creates three chances off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Kastanos recorded two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 5-0 defeat against Atalanta.

Despite subbing onto the pitch in the 62nd minute, Kastanos was arguably Verona's best attacker in Saturday's blowout loss. He created three chances, his most in a match this season, and recorded four crosses and four corners in his second consecutive outing. He also took two shots and won one tackle in his 28 minutes off the bench.

Grigoris Kastanos
Verona
More Stats & News
