Grigoris Kastanos News: Offensive spark off bench
Kastanos took three shots (zero on target) and had five crosses in 25 minutes of action in Verona's 0-0 draw against Genoa.
The midfielder did his part to try to get this offense going but it wasn't enough, as only one of his crosses was accurate and he didn't put any shots on frame. Kastanos could be called on again off the bench against Roma, especially since the side is a stellar defensive unit.
