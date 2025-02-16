Grigoris Kastanos News: Solid against Milan

Kastanos won three of three tackles and recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Kastanos was handed his first start since late December after coming off the bench well in the previous game and was a positive contributor on both ends. He'll split duties with Daniel Mosquera and Darko Lazaovic while Casper Tengstedt is on the mend. He has notched nine shots (three on target), five chances created, 11 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in his last five displays.