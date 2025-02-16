Fantasy Soccer
Grigoris Kastanos headshot

Grigoris Kastanos News: Solid against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Kastanos won three of three tackles and recorded two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Kastanos was handed his first start since late December after coming off the bench well in the previous game and was a positive contributor on both ends. He'll split duties with Daniel Mosquera and Darko Lazaovic while Casper Tengstedt is on the mend. He has notched nine shots (three on target), five chances created, 11 crosses (four accurate) and nine corners in his last five displays.




