Grischa Promel headshot

Grischa Promel News: Returning from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Promel is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.

Promel is returning to action after a quick hiatus, having served a one-game ban through yellow card accumulation. The club now gains back a midfielder who has earned a starting role as of late, notching seven goals and two assists in 31 appearances (16 starts) this season.

Grischa Promel
1899 Hoffenheim
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