Grischa Promel News: Returning from suspension
Promel is no longer suspended and is an option for his club again.
Promel is returning to action after a quick hiatus, having served a one-game ban through yellow card accumulation. The club now gains back a midfielder who has earned a starting role as of late, notching seven goals and two assists in 31 appearances (16 starts) this season.
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