Grischa Promel headshot

Grischa Promel News: Scores equalizer Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Promel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Wolfsburg.

Promel salvaged a draw for Hoffenheim Saturday, scoring a header in the 83rd minute assisted by Bazoumana Toure which tied the match at 1-1. It was one of two shots he took in the match and it marked his first goal contribution since Jan. 27. He now has seven goals and two assists this season, though all but two of those came on Dec. 13 or before.

Grischa Promel
1899 Hoffenheim
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