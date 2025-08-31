Promel entered the pitch around the hour mark and pulled one back late in the game with a close-range finish. He nearly grabbed a second moments later, seeing a left-footed shot from outside the box blocked right before the final whistle. The midfielder injected energy as Hoffenheim pushed late and contributed four shots during his 31-minute shift, showing he could bring impact off the bench and could be ready to see some starts for Hoffenheim after missing nearly all of the 2024\/25 season due to a knee injury.