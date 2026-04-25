Grischa Promel headshot

Grischa Promel News: Shown fifth yellow card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Promel was shown his fifth yellow card of the season during Saturday's 2-1 win over Hamburg.

Promel subbed into the match in the second half and was shown his fifth yellow card of the season in the 68th. The midfielder will miss next week's match against Stuttgart through supension though he hasn't started either of Hoffenheim's last two matches.

Grischa Promel
1899 Hoffenheim
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