Grischa Promel News: Signs for Stuttgart

Promel has joined Stuttgart from Hoffenheim on a contract until June 2029, according to his new club.

Promel brings significant Bundesliga experience to the club, having made 141 appearances for Union Berlin across all competitions between 2018 and 2022, contributing 20 goals and 10 assists, before spending three seasons at Hoffenheim where he made 87 appearances and contributed 14 goals and eight assists. Sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth praised Promel's footballing quality, ambition and the wealth of experience he brings, while also highlighting his strong regional ties as an added factor in the recruitment. Promel himself described the move as a dream come true, having grown up supporting Stuttgart from nearby Esslingen, and expressed his excitement at the prospect of featuring in the Champions League with the club next season. He also won a silver medal with Germany's Olympic team at the 2016 Rio Games and has earned 18 Germany youth caps alongside four appearances with the Olympic squad.