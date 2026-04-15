Guela Doue Injury: Dealt illness

Doue is questionable for Thursday's match against Mainz due to an illness, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Alsa Sports. "He trained yesterday, but not today. He was left to rest."

Doue was unable to train Wednesday due to an illness, and this will leave him as a late call for Thursday. This is something to monitor as they have to complete a comeback, potentially losing a major asset in the defense for the major contest. If he were to miss out, Abdoual Ouattara would likely start in his place. The good news is Doue shouldn't remain out long, potentially still an option for Sunday's match against Rennes if he misses out Thursday.