Guela Doue Injury: Doesn't travel for Rayo match

Doue (illness) has not traveled and will not play Thursday against Rayo Vallecano, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace. "Guela did not make the trip. But he will play in the return match."

Doue is not yet fit for play and will remain out for the opening leg of their semifinal against Rayo Vallecano, as he has not yet recovered from an illness. This is rough for the club, as they do without a starting right-back for a highly important match, leaving Junior Mwanag or Abdoul Ouattara to start. The good news is Doue is expected back for the reverse leg and possibly when facing Toulouse on Sunday.