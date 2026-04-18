Guela Doue Injury: Illness to sit out Sunday

Doue (illness) is unavailable for Sunday's match against Rennes due to a virus, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Ici Alsace. "Doué is still out, weakened by a virus."

Doue has been weakened by a virus that will keep him out of Sunday's contest, with Abdoul Ouattara expected to slot in at right-back in his absence. Coach O'Neil hopes to have him back for the Coupe de France semifinal against Nice on April 22, giving the defender a few days to recover before that high-stakes fixture.