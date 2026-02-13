Guela Doue Injury: Option for Marseille

Doue (ankle) is an option for Saturday's match against Marseille, according to manager Gary O'Neil, per Alsa Sports.

Doue is not going to miss anymore time with his ankle injury after only a game out, with the defender already set to return when facing Marseille on Saturday. This will mean the addition of the right-back for the club, starting in 14 of his 15 appearances this season. He should remain in this role moving forward as he continues to be a top defender for the club with his versatility.