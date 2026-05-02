Guela Doue Injury: Out against Toulouse

Doue (illness) will miss Sunday's clash against Toulouse but is hoping to return for Thursday's Conference League second leg against Rayo Vallecano, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per ICI Alsace.

Doue completed some exercises Saturday but was unable to participate in the full training session, suggesting he has not yet fully recovered from the illness. The right-back's absence now stretches across multiple fixtures, with Abdoul Ouattara among the options to continue covering on the right side of the defense against Toulouse. His potential return for Thursday's European fixture would be a welcome boost for Strasbourg heading into a high-stakes second leg.