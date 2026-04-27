Guela Doue Injury: Remains doubtful Thursday

Doue (illness) is set to rejoin the Strasbourg team training this week after being sidelined since mid-April with a virus that came with complications, though his availability for Thursday's Conference League semifinal first leg against Rayo Vallecano in Madrid remains uncertain, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Dernieres Nouvelles d'Alsace. "He caught a virus with some complications. He has started working physically on his own these last few days. He should rejoin the group this week and I will decide, in agreement with the medical staff, whether he comes with us Thursday to Madrid or whether we preserve him for the weekend. We will not take any risks, a football match is not more important than his health. We miss him, that's for sure."

Doue has missed the last two matches since falling ill just before the Conference League quarterfinal return leg against Mainz on April 16, making his return to the squad a welcome development for Strasbourg heading into one of the most important weeks in the club's recent history. Manager O'Neil and the medical staff will make a final call on whether he travels to Madrid for the semi or is preserved for the weekend fixture, with the club prioritizing his long-term health over rushing him back too soon.