Guela Doue Injury: Remains out

Doue (illness) will miss Sunday's clash against Lorient, according to coach Gary O'Neil, per Alsasports.

Doue's absence now extends beyond the initial expectation of a return for the Coupe de France semifinal against Nice, which represented a key target date during his recovery from the virus. The right-back has now missed multiple matches due to the illness, making his continued unavailability a growing concern for Strasbourg as they navigate a demanding schedule. Amadou Cisse is expected to continue filling in at right-back in his absence, though Doue's prolonged spell on the sidelines underlines the difficulty he has had shaking the illness. No new return timeline has been provided, leaving his availability for upcoming fixtures uncertain.