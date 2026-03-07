Guela Doue headshot

Guela Doue Injury: Ruled out due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Doue (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's match against Auxerre, according to Direct Racing.

Doue is a late scratch for Saturday's clash against Auxerre due to illness. The Ivorian has been an undisputed starter, starting 17 of his 18 appearances this season, so his absence could be felt. The defender hopes to return for Thursday's Europa League first leg against Rijeka, while Lucas Hogsberg is likely to start in his place if he misses additional matches.

