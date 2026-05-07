Guela Doue Injury: Rushed return backfires

Doue (illness) will not be available for Sunday's clash against Angers after coach Gary O'Neil admitted his return for Thursday's Conference League second leg against Rayo Vallecano had been premature, according to Cyril Olives-Berthet of L'Equipe. "We precipitated the returns of Barco and Doue. They will not be able to play Sunday."

Doue had been rushed back for the European fixture despite not being fully ready, and the toll of that decision has ruled him out of the weekend clash. The right-back will now need additional recovery time before being considered for Strasbourg's remaining fixtures, with the club learning a costly lesson about managing players back from illness too quickly. Abdoul Ouattara is expected to hold a larger role for Racing until he returns.