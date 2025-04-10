Guela Doue Injury: Trains after absence

Doue was back in training Thursday after missing the club's last contest, according to manager Liam Rosenior. "Guela is doing well, he trained today."

Doue missed out last week with an undisclosed injury but looks to be nearing a return, as he was able to train Thursday. This is good news, but with only two days until the contest his chances of featuring ares till up in the air. He is a regular starter at right-back when fit and should see that spot if fit, with Abakar Sylla as a possible replacement if he misses out again.