Guela Doue News: Clears illness

Doue has cleared his illness and was spotted training in full Wednesday, the club posted.

Doue missed Saturday's clash with Auxerre due to illness, but the defender appears to be over the issue after being spotted training fully Wednesday, putting him back in the mix moving forward for Racing. Doue has been a locked-in presence along the Alsacians' back line this season and should slide right back into his role for Sunday's matchup against Paris FC.