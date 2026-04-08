Guela Doue headshot

Guela Doue News: Provides assist on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Doue assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Nice.

Doue made eight clearances, most by any player in the match. It was the third consecutive league fixture where the 23-year-old made five or more clearances. For the first time in the league this season Doue made a couple of blocks as well. He also provided an assist for the team's first goal.

Guela Doue
Strasbourg
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