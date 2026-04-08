Guela Doue News: Provides assist on Saturday

Doue assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Nice.

Doue made eight clearances, most by any player in the match. It was the third consecutive league fixture where the 23-year-old made five or more clearances. For the first time in the league this season Doue made a couple of blocks as well. He also provided an assist for the team's first goal.