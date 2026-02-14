Guela Doue News: Starting in defense
Doue (ankle) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Marseille.
Doue starts in defense for Saturday's clash against Marseille after missing only one match with an ankle injury. The right-back returns directly to the starting XI, having started 14 of his 15 appearances this season. He continues in his usual role as one of the club's most reliable and versatile defensive options.
