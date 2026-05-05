Guela Doue News: Trains in full, option for Rayo

Doue (illness) was spotted training in full Tuesday and is an option for Thursday's Conference League second leg against Rayo Vallecano, the club posted.

Doue had missed Sunday's clash against Toulouse as he continued to manage the illness that has kept him out for several weeks, but his return to full training is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to contribute again. The right-back's availability is a timely boost for Strasbourg heading into one of the most important nights in the club's recent history, with coach Gary O'Neil now set to have another key defensive option available for the high-stakes second leg against Rayo.