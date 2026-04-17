Guglielmo Vicario Injury: Another game out
Vicario (groin) is out for Saturday's match against Brighton, according to manager Roberto De Zerbi.
Vicario is not yet ready for time and will remain out for another game, as the goalie still recovers from a groin injury that required an operation. The hope now is that he is closer to fitness near the end of April, needing their starting keeper back as they try to avoid a dreaded relegation. With Vicario out, Antonin Kinsky is set to remain a starter until he returns.
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