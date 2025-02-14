Guglielmo Vicario Injury: Available Sunday

Vicario (ankle) is available for Sunday's clash with Manchester United, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "He's been training really well away from the team for two weeks. In the last 10 days he's integrated back into the team and is fully into training, so he's in a good place and that means he becomes available for us."

Vicario is back fit, back available and will immediately take the starting job back in the Spurs net. This has turned into a lost season for the Lily Whites, but getting Vicario back ahead of schedule is a rare boon. Antonin Kinsky did well in Vicario's place, and will likely be the backup option moving forward.