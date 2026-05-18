Guglielmo Vicario headshot

Guglielmo Vicario Injury: Back Available, start unclear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Vicario (groin) is available for Tuesday's clash against Chelsea, though his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed, according to coach Roberto De Zerbi. "Vicario is available to play. I decide tomorrow. Vicario is No.1, but we have to consider the physical condition, the momentum and everything."

Vicario's return to availability is an encouraging development after missing five consecutive matches with the hernia issue. Manager Roberto De Zerbi acknowledged his status as the first-choice goalkeeper while leaving the door open for Antonin Kinsky to retain his place between the posts, with physical condition and momentum key factors in the final decision. The starting role will be confirmed ahead of Tuesday's fixture.

Guglielmo Vicario
Tottenham Hotspur
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